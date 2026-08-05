The Female Archetypes teams up with Making for Change for ethical production

London-based contemporary womenswear brand The Female Archetypes, known for its adjustable, size-adaptive approach to design, has announced a new production partnership with London social enterprise Making for Change to redefine ethical production.

Making for Change is a vocational fashion and textiles training programme based at Poplar Works in east London, founded by the Ministry of Justice and London College of Fashion, which supports, trains and employs women facing barriers to work, including those rebuilding their lives after prison.

The social enterprise operates a fully equipped workshop producing daywear, accessories and homeware for clients, including Studio Koter, Bethany Williams, Ahluwalia and Circle Collective.

The Female Archetypes adjustable white collection Credits: The Female Archetypes

The Female Archetypes said it has chosen to collaborate with Making for Change because it ensures that every piece of clothing is “made under ethical conditions that respect both people and craft,” as part of its strategy to create a holistic approach to sustainability that combines thoughtful design, responsible production, and social impact.

Alice Holland-Lu, founder of The Female Archetypes, said in a statement: “Women’s lives aren’t static, so why should their wardrobes be? We design for real life with change, movement, and growth in mind.

“That same thinking applies to how we build our business: we believe in flexible working, ethical conditions, and creating opportunities that genuinely support women, and we’ve started that here at home, in London and couldn’t be prouder.”

At the core of The Female Archetypes is a design philosophy rooted in adaptability, with each piece created with adjustable elements that allow garments to evolve with the wearer to support women through changes in body, lifestyle, and identity.

This approach, it states, challenges traditional notions of sizing and seasonality, while offering a more inclusive and sustainable alternative to fast fashion, as it extends the life cycle of each garment and “empowers women to feel confident and comfortable on their own terms”.

“Sustainability goes beyond materials. It’s also about people,” added Holland-Lu. “Who makes our clothes, how they are treated, and the opportunities they are given matter just as much as the final product.”

The Female Archetypes adjustable white collection Credits: The Female Archetypes

Claire Swift, director of social responsibility at London College of Fashion, UAL, said: "Working with female-led brands that share our belief in fashion as a catalyst for positive social change is incredibly powerful.

“Collaborating with visionary designers and creative partners enables us to continue our mission of empowering women, both those leaving prison and those from our local communities, to realise their creative potential and access meaningful pathways to opportunity. Through collaborations like these, we are able to support our Making for Change graduates to build confidence, develop industry-level skills, and imagine new possibilities for their future.”