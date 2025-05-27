The Fold unveils collection with Liberty fabric for 150th anniversary
British womenswear brand The Fold has unveiled a new exclusive collection made with liberty fabric to celebrate the London retailer’s 150th anniversary.
The five-piece limited edition collection features re-coloured prints from the Liberty scarf archive dating back to the 1970s. The intricate designs have been printed on silk from Italy across two pairs of trousers, a blouse, a silk top and a dress.
Katya Maschenko, design director at The Fold, said in a statement: “It was a dream to explore the Liberty Fabric archive in celebration of 150 years of Liberty. The unique prints we selected pair perfectly with our elegant silhouettes for a truly special collection. Printed in Italy on luxurious silk, these limited-edition styles are made to be treasured.
“With heartfelt tributes to the details of the iconic store running throughout its print, ‘Staging Liberty’ instantly caught our eye. Hand-painted in London and re-coloured by our print designer, the final pieces are true testament to the strength of our collaboration. A true gem from the archive, ‘Bohemian Day’ dates back to the 1970s, featuring a medley of scarf prints from playful paisleys to bold geometrics. The epitome of retro extravagance, it’s exciting, bold and perfectly suited to our timeless silhouettes.”
The collection, available exclusively in The Fold stores and online, includes high waist ‘Arezzo’ silk trousers, a ‘Mariano’ silk dress, and an ‘Aurora’ top, a new silhouette for The Fold featuring fluted sleeves, a stand collar and keyhole neckline, all made from a blue multicolour Liberty fabric. Rounding off the collection is a pair of ‘Arezzo’ trousers and a ‘Cascia’ silk top made from a pink multicolour Liberty fabric.
Prices for the collection start at 295 pounds.