The Handbag Clinic launches in Harrods

UK-based luxury handbag restoration and preowned designer resale retailer The Handbag Clinic has opened an in-store concession in luxury department store Harrods.

Located on the fifth floor within the ‘Shoe Heaven’ department, The Handbag Clinic’s concession aims to elevate the post-purchase experience by offering consumers an aftercare programme “that far exceeds standard warranties” and prologue the life of their luxury leather goods.

The Handbag Clinic in Harrods will replace the department store’s existing shoe-repair service and will offer a wider range of repair and restoration services covering handbags, luggage and small leather goods to shoes, trainers, and leather clothing.

Services will include cleaning and conditioning treatments, removing stubborn stains, replacing heel tips, repairing scuffs and tears, or replacing broken zips, split piping, worn edges and damaged hardware, improving colour loss, reinforcing shape, and stretched straps.

Josie Gardner, head of accessories and shoes at Harrods, said in a statement: “As one of the world’s leaders in luxury, at Harrods, we are passionate in guaranteeing our customers have access to the highest quality products and specialised services in the industry.

“The Handbag Clinic are trailblazers in restoration and rejuvenation services and provide the best opportunity to extend the lifecycle of our customers cherished items, ensuring their pieces stay in beautiful condition, for longer. Whether our customers wanting to rejuvenate a vintage hand-me-down or repair their most worn pair of shoes, they can expect the ultimate in quality service from The Handbag Clinic on Harrods’ fifth floor.”

The Handbag Clinic restoration of a Dior bag Credits: The Handbag Clinic

The service is simple to use, with customers able to drop their leather goods in-store where an aftercare specialist will assess and book the repairs. Then, clients will have the option for home delivery or collection. Prices are bespoke and start from 19.95 pounds for minor stitch work and go up to 600 pounds for complex exotic restoration. The most popular treatment is a full restoration at 255 pounds, which includes a clean on the exterior and interior, removal of all areas of wear/scuff/staining from the exterior, any minor stitch repairs and a carefully crafted protection treatment to nourish and protect the leather.

The Handbag Clinic’s chief executive and co-founder, Charlotte Staerck, added: “We could not be more excited to partner with Harrods. As world-leaders in luxury and service, they understand that luxury is a promise of longevity and should mean lifelong. Through our partnership we hope to deepen the aftercare offering, empowering luxury investors to shop more sustainably and enjoy their purchases for longer, preserving them for generations to come.”

The Handbag Clinic is the longest-established luxury restoration and preowned retailer in the UK and operates through stores and concessions in London, Newcastle, Colchester and York.