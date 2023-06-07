The Handbag Clinic launches year-round aftercare programme

UK-based luxury handbag restoration and preowned designer resale retailer The Handbag Clinic has launched a new year-round luxury aftercare programme, ‘The Inner Circle’.

The initiative offers luxury consumers a 360-degree care plan to maintain the value and condition of their items to “enjoy their wardrobes even more sustainably, all year round”.

Charlotte Staerck, chief executive and co-founder of The Handbag Clinic, said in a statement: “Investing in luxury is a promise of longevity and we’re excited that, with the launch of The Inner Circle, we can help keep that promise. Luxury items are crafted from delicate and absorbent materials, which look beautiful but are highly disposed to wear and tear.

“Accidental stains are some of the most common problems we treat in the Clinic; dye transfer from jeans, liquid damage in restaurants and bars, hair dye from a visit to the salon, rainwater stains or a pen lid spillage – it can be devastating given the sentimental or monetary value invested.”

The new monthly membership programme will offer priority access, expedited lead times, free shipping and VIP discounts for services, including cleaning, repair, protection and restoration for all leather luxuries such as handbags, shoes, accessories and leather clothing.

Image: The Handbag Clinic

From 7.99 pounds per month, members can choose from a range of four specialist care plans to suit their needs. From Essentials, which offers reassurance to those who want to treasure their favourite handbag, an upfront protection against staining treatment and a tailored cleaning and maintenance plan, right through to Elite, which covers up to 10 x items with protection against staining, direct access to specialists to support withy year-round cleaning and maintenance needs, free shipping, complementary care kits for at home maintenance, VIP discounts and exclusive event invitations.

Staerck added: “Life happens but that shouldn’t mean we have to save our most treasured items for best. There’s nothing more sustainable than prolonging and preserving the items we already have in our wardrobes. It’s time to resurrect those vintage Manolo’s, dust off your one-of-a-kind Baguette - add them into your everyday staples and leave the caring to us.”