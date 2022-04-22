The North Face celebrates Earth Day with streetwear collaboration

The North Face have teamed up with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Online Ceramics for an Earth Day inspired collaboration.

Inspired by the ‘70s California climb culture and the planet, The North Face x Online Ceramics collection includes jackets, T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, hoodies, joggers, gilets, fleeces, hats, backpacks, sleeping bags, and shoes.

The pieces proudly display badges sharing what it is made from, highlighting organic cotton, recycled fibres and embroidery, while others are adorned with ‘Always be your sunshine’ slogans and imagery of the earth.

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

The North Face notes that the apparel pieces are made with 75 percent or greater recycled or organic fabric content, earning them The North Face “Exploration Without Compromise” badge.

Other pieces feature its latest innovation ‘Re-Grind,’ a process that repurposes scraps from factory floors into new, wearable gear, with slogans stating: “From factory floors to the great outdoors, this garment gives fabric scraps a second chance and turns waste material into a brand-new product”.

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

The new Re-Grind platform will be included in additional The North Face pieces throughout the year, as the outdoors brand continues its commitment to convert 100 percent of its top materials for apparel to recycled, regenerative or renewable by 2025.

Other highlights include The North Face redesigning a number of iconic styles with sustainable methods. With the Basecamp Duffel now made from 100 percent recycled fabrics, while the Denali fleece is made of 80 percent recycled material and the Nuptse Jacket has been manufactured to save 6,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

Streetwear brand Online Ceramics, founded in 2016, has become known for their small-batch, hand dyed graphic T-shirts featuring artwork inspired by the beauty of the planet and creatures of Earth, while being synonymous with the Grateful Dead.

Commenting on the collection, Elijah Funk and Alix Ross, founders of Online Ceramics, said in a statement: “We’ve always aimed to create apparel with positive messages that encourage people to shift their way of thinking. Collaborating with an iconic brand like The North Face has allowed us to fuse our unique, thought-provoking designs with the styles The North Face is known for, creating retro-inspired gear that celebrates Earth everyday.”

The North Face x Online Ceramics collection launches on April 27 at thenorthface.co.uk for XPLR Pass members.

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics

Image: The North Face x Online Ceramics