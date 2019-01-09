The North Face debuts new outerwear technology

Outerwear brand The North Face has unveiled a new breathable waterproof material that it claims will “revolutionise the future of technical fabrics” as well as set a new standard in sustainability and comfort.

Developed using innovative Nanospinning technology, Futurelight promises to be the most advanced breathable-waterproof outerwear material available, which The North Face states can be used to make jackets, tents and gloves.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the new Futurelight fabric was born in the mountains, inspired by The North Face global team of athletes looking for increased performance and breathability in their waterproof gear, as well as make hiking gear, ski clothing, and rain jackets much more comfortable to wear.

"Right now, the expectation from a waterproof product is something loud, crunchy, muggy and unpackable. With Futurelight we can theoretically use the technology to make anything breathable, waterproof and for the first time, comfortable," said global general manager of mountain sports at The North Face Scott Mellin said in a statement. "Imagine a waterproof t-shirt, sweater or even denim that you actually want to wear. Today we start with jackets, tents and gloves, but the possibilities could be endless.”

The North Face launches new breathable waterproof fabric ‘Futurelight’ at CES 2019

The fabrication uses a “nanospinning” process that creates nano-level holes in the membrane of the fabric, allowing for incredible porosity while still maintaining total waterproofness, promoting the flow of air through the material and provide more venting than ever before.

The nanospinning process also gives The North Face designers the ability to adjust weight, stretch, breathability, durability, construction (knit or woven), and texture to match athletes' and consumers' activity or environment, which the brand states means that the fabric has numerous applications across apparel, equipment and accessories.

The North Face also added that the new technology has set a new standard in sustainability through new practices in the fabric creation process, as they can responsibly create three-layer garments through use of recycled fabrics and production that cuts chemical consumption, all while being produced in a cleaner, solar-powered factory.

Millin added: "Disruption is one of the key elements in the DNA of The North Face brand. It is what our company was founded on and, to this day, we still believe that disruption is the key to future growth.

“Our teams are constantly thinking about the future of our product technology portfolio and how we can push the limits to create the next best innovation for our athletes and consumers, which is how Futurelight came to life and why it will forever change what consumers expect from their product."

Prior to being showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show, The North Face said that the material has been tested “extensively” by the brand’s global athlete team and is “expedition proven” through use in the highest peaks and harshest environments, including the Himalayas' Lhotse and Everest.

The North Face said that that the Futurelight fabric will first be available to consumers as part of its autumn/winter 2019 product line and will be featured across the brand's pinnacle performance collections.

Images: courtesy of The North Face