The Outnet teams up with Roksanda for charity

Luxury online retailer The Outnet is launching an exclusive collection in collaboration with Roksanda to benefit non-profit organisation, Malaika, the charity that aims to empower young girls and their communities through education and health programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The curated capsule collection, which launches on January 24, will features some of Roksanda’s renowned sculptural shapes, prints, fabrics and vibrant colours from past collections, with the aim of showing how “femininity and empowerment can be shown in both strength and vulnerability,” states the retailer.

Emma Mortimer, managing director at The Outnet, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be working with Roksanda on this beautiful capsule for The Outnet. Roksanda is renowned for her signature designs, making her loved by our customers worldwide.

“We are proud and excited about this collaboration, as well as being able to support the wonderful work Noëlla and Malaika are doing to help empower girls in the DRC. We send our utmost gratitude to the children who helped create background artwork and thank both Roksanda and Noëlla for their kind support in bringing this project to life.”

A percentage of proceeds from the sales of this capsule collection will be donated to Malaika, a charity founded by international model and philanthropist Noëlla Coursaris Musunka in 2007.

Roksanda Ilincic, added: “Noëlla aims to empower girls and young women through education while my aim is to support, lift and shelter them through my designs, creating a soft armour for life’s daily challenges. I feel that we both want to make a small but hopefully significant change in the world through this concept of empowerment.

“Equally, I felt a duty to address a more circular economy at this time when fashion is moving faster than ever. It is so important for us as designers to now slow down, to think and to be more conscious about the way in which our customer is consuming clothes. In re-looking at treasured archive materials and some of my most favourite and signature cuts from the past, this opportunity with The Outnet has given me the perfect platform to do this.”

To celebrate the collaboration, The Outnet asked girls supported by the Malaika charity to contribute to the project by colouring shapes related to the Roksanda collection. These colourful pictures were then used as the backdrop for the creative campaign featuring Noëlla Coursaris Musunka.

The collection will launch globally on The Outnet on January 24.

Image: courtesy of The Outnet