The Peninsula London taps Jenny Packham to design uniforms

London’s soon-to-open newest five-star hotel, The Peninsula London, has tapped the ‘Best of British’ artisans, including fashion designer Jenny Packham and perfumier Timothy Han to curate a quintessentially British aesthetic.

The creative partnerships include Jenny Packham designing the uniforms for its hotel team members, a bespoke fragrance from British-based perfumier Timothy Han, and porcelain dishware from designer Richard Brendon, as well as nearly 200 original artworks created by more than 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School.

Packham, famed for her red carpet womenswear designs worn by the likes of the Princess of Wales and Kate Winslet, has designed a bespoke ‘wardrobe’ for the hotel’s 500 plus staff, from the concierges, valets, and doormen, to bar and restaurant staff, housekeeping, maintenance and administrative workers.

Image: The Peninsula London; Jenny Packham

The original and bespoke uniform takes inspiration from both ‘60s-era British style icons and traditional Asian designs and has been designed to complement architect Peter Marino’s hotel design. This marks her first hotel partnership, as well as her first menswear designs.

The Peninsula London states that the uniforms are inspiring and empowering and have been designed to reflect the “characteristically polished, distinctive, and welcoming environment of The Peninsula”.

Image: The Peninsula London; Timothy Han

While perfumier Han, celebrated for his sustainable scents, has created a bespoke fragrance for The Peninsula London’s collection of in-room bath products. The product line is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including shea butter and sweet almond oil. The scented amenities are all free of harmful chemicals such as parabens and silicone. In addition, to keep in line with The Peninsula’s commitment to sustainable luxury, the in-room products use packaging that is 99.9 percent free of single-use petroleum plastics.

Sonja Vodusek, managing director of The Peninsula London, said in a statement: “We are excited to have enlisted the talents of these extraordinary ‘Best of British’ creators and suppliers to collaborate on important touchpoints throughout the hotel, from glassware and colleague wardrobes to original art and bespoke room fragrances.

“These exciting partnerships are perfectly aligned with our enduring commitment to supporting the art, culture, and community of The Peninsula’s new home in Britain.”