The Rolling Stones unveils debut fine fragrance

British rock band The Rolling Stones has unveiled its debut fine fragrance in partnership with fragrance innovator Nirvana Brands and Bravado, the merchandising subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

The fragrance ‘RS No.9’ has been designed to celebrate The Rolling Stones’ timeless legacy with a “fusion of rebellion and refinement” that evokes London’s Soho in 1962, where it all began for the rock band.

The scent has been brought to life by perfumer Catherine Selig, who combined top notes of bergamot, lemon, and Bourbon, layered with the smoky richness of worn leather and deep, earthy oak notes, alongside a seductive Oud and the electrifying energy of Musk.

The Rolling Stones - RS No.9 fragrance Credits: The Rolling Stones

Commenting on the fragrance, Selig, said in a statement: “This was a dream project. I wanted to capture The Rolling Stones’ timelessness – their inimitable style, rebellious spirit, and the feeling of freedom their music still inspires.

“Every note represents a different facet of the Stones’ legacy, from their soulful melodies to their on-stage unpredictability. This fragrance is a journey through their world, filled with richness, texture, and bold contrasts.”

The ‘RS No.9’ fragrance is housed in a bottle design inspired by The Rolling Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby store in London, with vivid graffiti-style song lyrics adorning an elegant apothecary-style bottle. The cap features the famous tongue and lips logo created by John Pasche in 1970.

The Rolling Stones - RS No.9 fragrance Credits: The Rolling Stones

Ken Rushton, chief operating officer of Nirvana Brands, which has steered this project through conceptualisation, creation and development, added: “The Rolling Stones are ubiquitous in popular culture, and their influence on personal style is all around us. So, this project with the band and Bravado has been a delight.

“Bottling the essence of The Rolling Stones in a unique and bold fine fragrance has been an incredible journey - and there is a whole lot more in the pipeline to come.”

RS No.9 is limited to just 999 numbered bottles. Each 100ml bottle is priced at 99.99 US dollars and is available to purchase in RS No.9 stores in London and Tokyo and online for pre-order.