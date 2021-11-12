The Row launches scents

Mary Kate and Ashley’s minimalist luxury brand The Row is launching its first scents in collaboration with L’Oeil du vert’s Haley Alexander van Oosten. The three oils anchored in sandalwood will be available to purchase at The Row stores.

These products were four years in the making as the twin sisters and Oosten worked to get the fragrances just right for The Row’s customers. The Olsen sisters began wearing Oosten’s oils before they collaborated with her, so the transition from customer to business partner became seamless.

The trio of oils each is named after a letter, R, O, and W. The R oil is a mix of tobacco leaves, Esfand seeds, and rose, O is a mixture of blue water lily, olibanum, and orris. W is a mixture of amber, Champa, and incense woods. As mentioned, all scents have sandalwood as a base. Price points for the fragrances range from 490 dollars to 550 dollars.