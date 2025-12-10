The sneaker year 2025: Between retro hype, skate influences and new visions

Sneakers remain relevant in 2025, particularly within the streetwear scene, even as classic shoe models gain popularity among younger consumers. We reviewed the year with Berlin-based sneaker expert Amadeus Thüner and discussed the top releases, highlights and wishlists for 2026.

Which sneaker releases impressed you most this year?

The “Sneaker of the Year” discussion is a love-hate relationship every year. On one hand, you rack your brain, listen to podcast episodes and review your published content on social media, only to forget something. On the other hand, it shows that great products are released every year.

My highlights in 2025 definitely include the Nike Air Jordan 5 Re-Imagined “Black Metallic”, one of this year’s many retro sneakers. Nike’s Jordan brand in particular retrieved several models from the archives. These included the Air Jordan 1, which celebrated 40 years, and the Air Jordan 5, at 35 years.

The “Eric Koston x Nike Air Max 95” was also a smart move. A shoe designed for running was given a place of honour in skateboarding by launching it via Nike SB [editor's note: the US sporting goods manufacturer's skateboard line] in collaboration with the skateboarding legend. The story behind it initially appealed to me more than the shoe itself. However, once worn, it completely convinced me.

What is special about Nike Air Jordan 5 Re-Imagined “Black Metallic”?

As the name suggests, the silhouette was part of the Re-Imagined programme where Nike considers how to translate the original into the present. Materials were mostly changed – full leather became canvas – or smaller nuances were altered to give the shoe a new twist while maintaining its DNA.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic Re-Imagined .Credits: Amadeus Thüner

Initially, I was not a huge fan of this programme. I have since warmed to most releases under this umbrella. The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” is definitely one of the highlights. It is a retro style that has lost none of its radiance even after 30 years. Fans naturally remember the first scene from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

You mentioned the skateboard programme. What role did themes play in the sneaker scene in 2025?

Nike SB naturally had a relatively weak year with the Dunk compared to the hype periods of 2020 to 2022. But this only applies to those looking to make money with shoes on the resale market.

There were still several highlights for fans, including the collaboration with Supreme. Together they released five different colourways that were available only in certain regions: White and black were available worldwide; purple was for Europe and the UK; blue for North America and green for the Asian market.

Nike SB Dunk Low Supreme Pack. Credits: Amadeus Thüner

What does that local availability of colourways mean to you?

Thinking locally in global times and giving local communities something special is a form of storytelling that was learned but forgotten for a long time, thus I appreciate it. Furthermore, Nike SB and Supreme paid homage to the beginnings of Nike SB over 20 years ago with their choice of colours, colour distribution and mainly suede material selection.

Which other sneaker collaborations impressed you?

Nike and Patta, who continued their wave of success with the Air Max 1 Wave and now the Air Max 90 Wave, definitely belong on the list. New Balance and Action Bronson were also a great team again in 2025.

Nike Air Max 90 Patta Wave. Credits: Amadeus Thüner

Was there a collaboration that particularly surprised you?

I found the collaboration between Paraboot and Dime somewhat unusual at first, but then very good. A classic lace-up shoe meets Canadian skate brand aesthetic, with quite a few smileys as part of the design. Calling it “cheeky - that choice of word would make my grandmother happy - , but in the best sense of collaboration. I did not see it coming and it is therefore all the nicer that one can still be positively surprised. That is fun.

Let us move from footwear to other looks. What are your top 3 streetwear collaborations of the year?

Supreme and Anti Hero has been the best “skate brand-meets-skate brand” collab the scene has had to offer for years. Carhartt WIP and Sacai also brought great styles to the market again. Unfortunately, the collaboration was quite expensive, especially by Carhartt standards.

“Palace Skateboards x Nike” belongs on the list because there was always a rumour that once Palace stopped working with Adidas and switched to Nike, Supreme would stop working with Nike and go to Adidas. I am curious to see what happens in 2026.

Amadeus Thüner. Credits: Marie Schoeniger

As in the sneaker sector, 2025 had some great highlights to offer. Shoutout to all designers and responsible teams who came up with more than just logo plus logo equals collab.

Which special moments excited the streetwear scene this year?

Dedicating a solo exhibition to Virgil Abloh, especially in that setting and on that scale, was not only a highlight of the year but also a deserved homage to a great visionary. Canadian music reporter legend Nardwuar also received his own collab with Nike SB. This was definitely more than deserved and again shows the creative power and fun at Nike SB.

Much has changed at creative top of brands in 2025. Which appointments were you particularly pleased about?

I thought Grace Wales Bonner becoming creative director for Hermès menswear was a great appointment. The start of Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela was totally exciting. These are big shoes to fill.

In conclusion: What would you wish for in fashion in 2025?

In terms of fashion, we are of course living in a wild time of short-term hypes and TikTok videos. It bothers me somewhat that people apparently no longer want to take the time to truly curate, delve deep into the subject matter or ask and discuss the whys and wherefores. Instead, people are only out for quick likes. This is usually combined with negative rage bait. I dislike that.

I wish for more exchange, more deep dives and more positivism. Fashion should primarily be fun in a tense world. More “Fun in Fashion!” is what I wish for in 2026.