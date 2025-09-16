Thebe Magugu expands into hospitality with Belmond

South African designer Thebe Magugu will make his debut in luxury hospitality design this December with an exclusive partnership with A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town, bringing his distinctive Afro-modernist vision to the property.

In a statement, the Belmond group owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said Magugu would be redesigning a suite in the Mount Nelson hotel as an “elegant trove of South African culture, design and art,” curated to immerse guests into the “creativity, storytelling and intellect that has come to define the Thebe Magugu universe”.

The suite set across two floors is part of Belmond’s Signature Suites and Villas and will be available to book from December. For the design, Magugu, in partnership with interior design firm StudioLandt, will explore an “Afro-English” aesthetic, artfully juxtaposing British and South African design approaches. The suite, which includes a lobby, lounge and dining area, a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, will feature a colour palette of vibrant greens to warm harvest shades, offering a welcoming tone, alongside hand-sketched wallpaper, textures of stone and timber, and hand-carved furniture.

Commenting on the project, Magugu said: “Together, the Mount Nelson and I have crafted a space rooted deeply in place and purpose, with a strong commitment to preserving the culture from which we draw inspiration.

"My work is rooted in preservation. I created this suite with the intention of offering guests the experience of living within a space that encapsulates our culture through art, craft, and history - while also providing a sense of ease and comfort, reflective of the gracious hospitality the Mount Nelson has extended for over 126 years."

Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel in Cape Town Credits: Belmond

Magugu, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his brand this year, will also be designing a concept store adjoining the suite, called ‘Magugu House,’ described as “where fashion meets art” in a part concept store, part cultural institute setting. The space will serve as both a showroom for Magugu’s collections, showcasing limited-edition pieces, archival garments and accessories, alongside a gallery featuring artworks from the most sought-after artists, celebrating the sophistication and nuance of African creativity.

‘Magugu House’ will be open to the public from November 10.

The move marks Belmond’s inaugural Designer Residence concept, as well as Magugu’s first foray into hospitality and interior design.

Neal Ludick, director of interior design at Belmond, added: “Belmond partners exclusively with the world’s most visionary creatives – from Wes Anderson’s reimagination of a British Pullman carriage and JR’s artistic creation aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

“Thebe Magugu’s approach to design is rich in narrative, deeply authentic, and unmistakably alive. It’s a striking interpretation of cultural dialogue expressed through clothing and space. Who better to honour and evolve Mount Nelson’s iconic legacy?”