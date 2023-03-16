There Was One adds kidswear category

There was One (TWO), Farfetch and New Guards Group’s (NGG) first joint brand has added kidswear to its offering.

The kidswear collection offers “vibrant, playful pieces for all kids,” explains TWO in the press release, including brightly coloured knitwear, graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and branded raincoats.

The debut line is for children aged 4- to 10-year-old, with the “elevated stapes” being made from long-lasting, responsible materials, such as certified organic cotton. Each piece has also been designed to coordinate with the rest of the TWO collection.

TWO was created with customers' needs in mind, merging data-driven insights on what customers search for with fashion-forward, elevated designs and materials. The addition of a kidswear category is in response to what it calls a “strong growth trend” in kidswear.

Chiara Gatti, senior head of category management and NGG digital brands at Farfetch, said in a statement: “Since its launch, There Was One has become the brand of choice for a conscious consumer who values quality and longevity from their favourite wardrobe staples. At Farfetch, we look to identify the needs of our customers and translate these into our new collections. This is why we decided to launch There Was One Kids.

“I am so delighted to be launching the collection with a playful and colourful offering that is perfect as we move into the spring season. The pieces are all made from long-lasting materials that have been accurately chosen to accompany them in their key childhood moments.”

TWO’s new kidswear collection is available globally on Farfetch, with prices ranging from 45 to 110 pounds.