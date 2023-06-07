There Was One collaborates with Lisa Folawiyo

There was One (TWO), Farfetch and New Guards Group’s first joint brand, has unveiled an eight-piece womenswear capsule collection in collaboration with Nigerian fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo.

The collaboration draws inspired by classic Lisa Folawiyo pieces and silhouettes and showcases summer designs with a mix of the signature Ankara fabric and custom prints, including the custom ‘hearts intertwined’ print that originated from Folawiyo’s spring/summer 2017 collection. The print has been reimagined and incorporated into the capsule collection, adding “a touch of romanticism to the design”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Folawiyo said in a statement: “So thrilled to have collaborated with There Was One on creating this collection. That each piece made was a revisit to a most loved Lisa Folawiyo print and to have worked with my favourite fabric, Ankara, the process for me, was not only enjoyable but also endearing. The ease and lightness of the styles and the choice of prints and colours make for such a sweet summer collection. One that I absolutely love!”

The TWO x Lisa Folawiyo collection is exclusive to Farfetch from June 7, with prices ranging from 95 to 390 pounds.

Image: There Was One; TWO x Lisa Folawiyo

