Thierry Lasry collaborates with Barbie

French eyewear brand Thierry Lasry is celebrating Barbie’s 60th anniversary with a collection of limited edition doll and sunglasses sets.

The collection includes one Ken doll and three Barbie Fashionista dolls, which have been outfitted with ­sunglasses that have an “inherently Thierry Lasry retro-futuristic sensibility”.

The special edition collector boxes feature two exclusive Thierry Lasry sunglasses, the elegant oversized cat-eye ‘Glamy’ style frames created for Barbie and the ‘Galaxy' a thick and bold rectangular style for Ken. Both styles handmade in France come in two colourways each.

Commenting on the collaboration, Thierry Lasry, founder and designer, said in a statement: “I am beyond excited for this collaboration. It’s a true honour to be able to collaborate with such an icon such as Barbie and it turned into being such a playful experience.”

Luc Herbert, softlines manager at Mattel France, added: “The very first Barbie was designed in 1959 wearing a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses, and we are thrilled to partner with Thierry Lasry to reimagine elegant new styles for Barbie 60 years later. This premium collection is the perfect way to celebrate Barbie’s fashion icon heritage for fans all over the world.”

The Thierry Lasry x Barbie sunglasses will be available from early November on thierrylasry.com and at Berdorf Goodman, Selfridges, The Webster and several exclusive accounts carrying the Thierry Lasry brand, the collector box will retail for 400 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Thierry Lasry