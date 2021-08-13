Thom Browne collaborates with Samsung again

Samsung might be best known or their cellphones and various other electronics, but they once again are making a fashion statement with Thom Browne. Samsung recently unveiled two new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, along with other tech gadgets. Samsung collaborated with Thom Browne for a series of limited-edition models.

Browne recently designed exclusive Samsung pieces for two previous phone series. His phone collaboration feature his brand’s signature stripe.

The colors border the new matte white finish, paired in symmetry with the streamlined glass body. Shiny silver hinges add to the design approach, enhancing reflections of light. The collection also includes while leather accessories, a Samsung smart watch, a pen, and Samsung Galaxy buds.

The new foldable phones are intended to be speedier with longer battery life. The phone also has enhanced camera features and a larger Cover Screen. Price points for the phone range from 999 dollars to 1799 dollars.