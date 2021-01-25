Thom Browne launches childrenswear collection

New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne unveiled his first childrenswear collection with a film during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Thom Browne Childrenswear features the brand’s signature style, including tailoring, knits and footwear, which have all been miniaturised for the kids market.

In a press release, the brand explained that the “essentials that define Thom Browne continue to be the basis for childrenswear collection”. With uniform pieces from the mainline now in miniature form, including its medium grey Super 120s wool twill suit, Chesterfield overcoat with velvet top collar, classic cardigan with four-bar, and the white classic Oxford shirt.

The collection also includes the ‘Friday uniform’ pieces such as the navy Super 120s twill sport coat with gold buttons and the university stripe grosgrain armband shirt with a round collar.

Additional styles include classic sweats in loopback jersey, a ripstop waistcoat and a puffer jacket with four-bar detailing.

Thom Browne debuts childrenswear at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The debut childrenswear line was unveiled with a film and imagery by Cass Bird, in which, the children are sitting at desks in front of typewriters with a notebook, apple and milk by their sides. Each of the children showcases their personalities while wearing the same uniform.

The Thom Browne Childrenswear collection, for children aged 2 to 12 years old, is available now in Thom Browne stores globally and on thombrowne.com. Prices range from 220 pounds for a jersey T-shirt to 1,160 pounds for the Chesterfield coat.

Thom Browne launched in 2001 with five men’s suits in a small appointment-only shop in New York’s West Village. He expanded his business to include a full ready-to-wear and accessories collection for men in 2003, adding womenswear in 2011.

The brand is currently offered in more than 300 leading department store and speciality boutique doors across 40 countries and through 68 retail stores, flagships and shop-in-shops with a projected 78 in 2021 in key cities such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.

Images: courtesy of Thom Browne by Cass Bird