Thomas Sabo partners with fashion game Pocket Styler

Jewellery brand Thomas Sabo has teamed up with digital fashion game Pocket Styler to launch its first jewellery and accessories collection both in physical stores and in the virtual world.

The 50-piece collection includes jewellery, sunglasses and watches and allows fans “to shop the look in real life and dress their online avatar in the very latest looks”.

Global figures show that 39 percent of all people worldwide now play online games, with almost two-thirds of gamers buying e-clothing for their avatars. Seven in ten buyers of virtual fashion claim their avatar influences their real-life style, with a quarter owning over 50 pieces of virtual clothing and accessories, explains both brands in the press release.

Thomas Sabo partners with Pocket Styler Credits: Pocket Styler

Thomas Sabo adds that it chose to partner with Pocket Styler due to its worldwide digital fashion presence. Billed as the ‘globe’s online catwalk,’ Pocket Styler has had 22 million downloads globally since its launch in 2021, with players totalling up to 20,000 hours of game time daily. The game currently boasts 310+ trillion possible combinations of outfits and is the partner of choice for discerning fashion brands entering the digital sphere.

Pocket Styler has previously collaborated with designer David Koma for his SS23 collection and premium German label Marc Cain to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in September 2023.

Victoria Trofimova, chief executive of Nordcurrent, which produces Pocket Styler, said in a statement: “The lines between digital and physical fashion are blurring. Pocket Styler’s mission is to provide a platform for its players to experience fashion, develop a sense of style, learn to make decisions, and make new friends.

“Introducing real fashion brands in Pocket Styler is a natural progression as the game evolves, and millions of players enthusiastically support it.”