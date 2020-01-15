Three-day Delhi Runway Week begins on February 12

Delhi Runway Week will be held from February 12 to 14, 2020. This is a platform for apparel, jewelry, and accessories designers to promote their brands. The three-day fashion exhibition aims to give up-and-coming designers and models the chance to kick start their careers. The event will also allow more established brands from both India and abroad to showcase their latest collections. Film celebrities will walk the runway as showstoppers.

Delhi Runway Week has made a name among the top fashion week platforms in India. The edition integrates traditional and modern ensemble patterns of motifs, textiles and crafted masterpieces. It reflects the uniqueness of Indian fashion designers. The show featuring new gen designs and creations has become the benchmark of fresh fashion and trendsetting in the fashion industry. Delhi Runway Week is a platform which not only promotes new talent but creates a new era and exhibits a versatile approach in terms of fashion. It promotes emerging talented designers along with established names. It is an opportunity for young Indian designers to represent their brand at one of the most prestigious fashion stages in India.