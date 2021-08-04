Throwback unveils collaboration with James Bond

Streetwear brand Throwback has unveiled a collaboration with 007, paying homage to the history of James Bond ahead of the next movie instalment, ‘No Time To Die’ starring Daniel Craig.

The six-piece Throwback x 007 capsule collection, featuring T-shirts, hoodies and a baseball cap, pays tribute to James Bond with Italian digital artist, Gianpiero D’alessandro reimagining classic moments from the 007 archive.

The collaboration includes unique behind-the-scenes stills from Dr. No (1962) and Moonraker (1979), as well as images from GoldenEye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) with Throwback’s signature text overlaid. While on the back of each piece are production anecdotes, giving further insight into the 007 universe.

The Throwback x 007 collection is available from Selfridges, on the streetwear brands website and the official 007 e-commerce store. Prices are 31 pounds for the 007 hat, 74 pounds for a T-shirt and 131 pounds for the hoodie.

Founded by Pasquale Vittorio d’Avino, Throwback Ltd. delves into a world of nostalgia, through art, music, film, sports and fashion, adding a unique twist to iconic figures and moments in history through its signature sketch designs. The concept of “clean streetwear” is embedded into the brand, with each product designed and made in Italy and produced using 100 percent pure cotton.

Image: courtesy of Throwback x 007