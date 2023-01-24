Tiffany & Co. acquires rare Argyle Pink diamonds

Tiffany & Co. has confirmed that it has acquired a curation of rare pink diamonds from the now-closed Argyle Diamond Mine in Australia for an undisclosed sum.

Due to the unique combination of extreme pressure and temperature required to form these diamonds, they are typically much smaller than 1 carat in size, explains Tiffany in a statement. Among the 35 Argyle Pink diamonds they’ve acquired, three are over 1 carat.

The Argyle Diamond Mine, located in the East Kimberley region, a remote area of Western Australia, was open from 1983 to 2020 and was the only source for pink diamonds in the world. When the mine closed, Argyle held a small cache of diamonds that were unearthed in the final mining period.

Image: Tiffany & Co.; Argyle Pink diamonds

Commenting on the acquisition, Victoria Wirth Reynolds, chief gemologist at Tiffany & Co., said: “This extraordinary collection of 35 Argyle Pink Diamonds showcases the range of colours that Argyle diamonds are famous for, including Fancy Intense Pink, Fancy Intense Purplish Pink, Fancy Vivid Pink, Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink, Deep Pink and the rarest of all—a Fancy Red diamond.

“Not only are they incredibly rare, but these diamonds also align perfectly with our Diamond Craft Journey initiative, whereby we provide our clients information on the provenance, or the region or countries of origin, for every newly sourced, individually registered diamond that we set in jewellery.”

Tiffany said that it will present the incredibly rare Argyle Pink diamonds “to select clients” for a limited time starting in early spring 2023 at global Tiffany high jewellery events. In addition, the pink diamonds will also appear in carefully curated capsule collections and potentially in future Blue Book creations.