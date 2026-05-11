Tiffany & Co. expands partnership with CFDA with new scholarship

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co.is extending its partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) by adding a jewellery design scholarship award alongside the second cycle of its Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewellery Designer Award, a programme dedicated to elevating the next generation of American jewellery designers.

The 2026-2027 cycle will add a dedicated 25,000 US dollar scholarship and a summer internship for one early-career jewellery design student, expanding Tiffany & Co.’s reach from emerging designers to students just beginning their creative journeys. The scholarship is being established with the CFDA Scholarship Fund, which has supported more than 400 student designers. Applications will open on May 14 via the CFDA’s website.

The move builds on the success of the inaugural Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewellery Designer Award last year, which was won by Jameel Mohammed, who will serve as a member of the Selection Committee for cycle two.

This year’s Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewellery Designer Award will provide finalists with funding to produce a 3 to 5-piece collection, supported by creative mentorship and a multi-week learning experience centred on craft and material exploration.

Finalists will receive one-on-one mentorship with Tiffany & Co.’s design team and will present their collections to the selection committee at a culminating award ceremony at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City. One recipient will be awarded a 50,000 US grant and a one-year fellowship on the Tiffany design team. Applications for the award programme will close on June 1.

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer and president at CFDA, said in a statement: "The Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewellery Designer Award marks a meaningful expansion of what this program represents, not just for emerging designers, but for students at the very start of their creative journey.

“At the CFDA, we believe that creativity is the driving force behind American fashion, and this award is a testament to that shared belief.”