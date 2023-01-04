Tiffany & Co. taps Blackpink’s Rosé for new ‘Lock’ campaign
Tiffany & Co. is expanding its first gender-neutral ‘Lock’ jewellery offering, launched last September in the US, beyond bracelets to include rings, earrings and pendants.
The ‘Lock’ collection aims to offer a new expression of design and craftsmanship while paying homage to the jeweller’s heritage and introducing new innovations as the collection features pieces that swivel open on a hinge.
For the global expansion of the collection, the necklace, hoop earrings and one- and two-finger rings will be available in 18k rose and white gold with diamonds, with Tiffany adding that multiple colourways will be added later in the year.
To celebrate the launch, Tiffany has tapped K-pop singer Rosé from girl group Blackpink to front the campaign. Rosé has been a brand ambassador for the jewellery brand since 2021 and appears in images wearing the new Lock designs.
Tiffany Lock is available at Tiffany & Co. stores around the world and on Tiffany.com.