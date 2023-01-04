Tiffany & Co. taps Blackpink’s Rosé for new ‘Lock’ campaign

Tiffany & Co. is expanding its first gender-neutral ‘Lock’ jewellery offering, launched last September in the US, beyond bracelets to include rings, earrings and pendants.

The ‘Lock’ collection aims to offer a new expression of design and craftsmanship while paying homage to the jeweller’s heritage and introducing new innovations as the collection features pieces that swivel open on a hinge.

For the global expansion of the collection, the necklace, hoop earrings and one- and two-finger rings will be available in 18k rose and white gold with diamonds, with Tiffany adding that multiple colourways will be added later in the year.

Image: Tiffany & Co.; Tiffany Lock campaign featuring Blackpink’s Rosé

To celebrate the launch, Tiffany has tapped K-pop singer Rosé from girl group Blackpink to front the campaign. Rosé has been a brand ambassador for the jewellery brand since 2021 and appears in images wearing the new Lock designs.

Tiffany Lock is available at Tiffany & Co. stores around the world and on Tiffany.com.