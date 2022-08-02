Tiffany to launch “digital passes” to convert NFT into physical jewellery

American jeweller Tiffany has released 250 digital passes called NFTiffs to mint digital artwork into a physical pendant.

The LVMH-owned company will transform its CryptoPunk NFTs into wearable gold pendants, which will be available for sale from August 5th.

Each item will cost 30 ether, approximately 50,000 dollars, where users will receive their unique NFT on the etherium blockchain directly after purchase and in 2023 be sent the physical jewellery.

Each gold pendant will contain about 30 precious stones, such as blue sapphires or violet amethysts, with Tiffany designing 87 attributes and 159 colors that appear across the collection of 10,000 CryptoPunk NFTs to the most similar gemstone or enamel color.

Tiffany said it would send a render to clients of the actual piece by October, although customisation or special requests are not possible.

In a Tweet Tiffany stated “We’re taking NFTs to the next level. Exclusive to CryptoPunks holders, NFTiff transforms your NFT into a bespoke pendant handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans.”