Tiger Beer collaborates with Izzy Du on a puffer jacket cooled by beer

Tiger Beer, the number one international premium beer from Asia, has unveiled the world’s first puffer jacket made with a beer-powered cooling system in collaboration with emerging fashion designer Izzy Du.

The bright orange coloured puffer jacket is described as the first design of its kind by Tiger Beer, as it features an innovative built-in cooling system powered by ice-cold Tiger beer specifically to keep the wearer cool in tropical heat.

The ‘Tiger Summer Puffer,’ is designed by Izzy Du, a Chinese Canadian designer based in London, known for her revolutionising outerwear, and will debut during Paris Fashion Week and be available in a limited-edition run next summer/spring.

Tiger Summer Puffer Credits: Tiger Beer

The jacket, created in partnership with Japanese tech firm Whatever Co., utilises ice-cold Tiger beer to chill water, which is pumped around the wearer’s body via a network of tubes and through contact with key points where the arteries are closest to the skin it can cool the body down by up to 5° Celsius in the sun.

Commenting on the collaboration, Du said in a statement: “Making a puffer for the summer is an external expression of how refreshing and cool it feels to drink a Tiger. I started with the feeling of opening an ice-cold can of beer, and playing with the colours of Tiger Beer, before imbuing the aesthetics of the puffer with a new function.”

Masashi Kawamura, chief technology officer of Whatever Co., the creative studio that engineered the tech behind the prototype, added: “Inspired by the same tech that keeps astronauts cool in extreme temperatures, we tried a variety of cooling system designs, each making the jacket more effective at keeping the wearer cool for as long as possible.

“We tested various tube placements, tube materials, water tank designs and electronic wiring before landing on the final mechanism. We even had a trial run where the jacket became too cold to wear, and we had to tune it down to get it to the right temperature.”

The ‘Tiger Summer Puffer’ will debut at Izzy Du’s pop-up during Paris Fashion Week from October 1 to 3 at 127 rue de Turenne, Paris.

