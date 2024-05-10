TikTok takes strides towards transparent AI-generated content

In a bid to foster responsible creativity in the realm of AI-generated content (AIGC), TikTok has said it has implemented initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and media literacy. Partnering with organizations such as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), TikTok will automatically label AIGC, setting a new standard in the industry.

The integration of Content Credentials technology allows TikTok to discern and label AIGC originating from various platforms, ensuring users are informed about the content's AI-driven origins. The move underscores TikTok's commitment to transparency as AI technology evolves, mitigating the risk of confusion or misinformation among viewers.

TikTok also said its collaboration with the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) will demonstrate a concerted effort to drive industry-wide adoption of AIGC labeling practices. By joining forces with CAI, TikTok reinforces its position to champion authenticity and integrity in digital content creation.

While the proliferation of AIGC presents novel creative opportunities, TikTok remains vigilant against the potential misuse of this technology, aligning with industry-wide efforts to safeguard against misinformation, particularly in critical contexts such as elections.