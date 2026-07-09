TikTok users call out Zara for its now-dubbed ‘deadly trousers’

Social media has been flooded with videos from users worldwide featuring a pair of Zara trousers, though not for the reasons any brand would hope for.

On paper, they have all the makings of a summer staple. They feature a fluid drape, an elasticated waistband, and are available in up to six colours for 22.95 euros. They could save any summer outfit, but apparently, they cannot save you from a trip to the emergency room.

Under the hashtag #deadlyzarapants—which translates to something like “Zara’s deadly trousers”—many users have shared their experiences with the garment on TikTok, often from hospital waiting rooms. “I’m wearing the trousers today, wish me luck” or “I survived today” are some of the messages accompanying the videos. Others simply upload falls captured by security cameras, with the now-popular hashtag as the only context.

The problem, as they describe it, is that the trousers are so wide, long, and lightweight that a moment of inattention is all it takes to trip over the hem. The inevitable question is what responsibility the company would have in such a case, where some users have shared images of scraped knees or elbows and are calling for the company to take responsibility.

Screenshot of the #deadlyzarapants hashtag. Credits: TikTok.

From a legal perspective, the issue centres on determining whether this constitutes a case of a “defective product”. A product is considered defective when it does not provide the safety that can be reasonably expected, considering its intended use. Wide, long trousers that one can step on do not usually fit into this category because the risk is open and obvious. Anyone who wears very long trousers understands they might trip if they do not adjust them. In consumer law, this is sometimes known as an “obvious risk” or one inherent to the product, and it generally does not result in manufacturer liability.

There are, however, scenarios in which the brand could bear some degree of responsibility. This would be the case for a genuine manufacturing defect, such as a seam giving way or a length different from that indicated on the label. It could also apply to incorrect sizing information or a marketing message that makes misleading claims about the garment's fit or wear.

In practice, however, a reasonable amount of responsibility falls on the wearer. Choosing the appropriate size and length—or having them altered—is a standard consumer responsibility.