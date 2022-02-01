Timberland launches immersive digital adventure

Timberland has launched TimbsTrial an immersive, gamified digital experience that takes its fans on an “epic journey” through its past, present and future.

The original yellow book, aka Timbs, is at the core of the immersive experience and invites consumers to relive the biggest moments of Timberland’s history through unique and brand-defining chapters, from New York to Tokyo, London to Milan.

TimbsTrials was developed in partnership with global digital innovation agency R/GA and will launch initially in the UK and US, with other countries to follow, added the brand. It will come to life both online at the dedicated Timbstrials.co.uk microsite and in Timberland retail stores across the globe, creating a link between the metaverse and the real world.

Image: Timberland

Timberland will explore the evolution of its footwear innovation, from the original yellow boot to the heritage-inspired GreenStride boot collection of today, while celebrating the stories, art, music, and people that created the culture around the footwear brand.

Chapters include ‘New England Origins’ with a journey to a picturesque corner of New England where the Timberland story started, allowing fans to explore the original factory, walk the hiking trails and meet a husky in the snowy landscape.

The ‘Tokyo/London/Italy’ chapter relives the early international moments of Timberland, including a party on a London tube, meeting the Italian Paninaro and chat with a 1990s Harajuku girl, while ‘Hip Hop Heritage’ steps back in time to New York City in the 1990s to hear stories from rapper Fat Joe and follow the rise of the original yellow boot.

Image: Timberland

There are also chapters dedicated to sustainable design, collaborations and a look to the future with a focus on Timberland’s commitment to purposeful product innovation and eco-leadership, and its vision for all its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030.

"The digital experience illustrates how, from past to present, our bootmaking innovation is interconnected,” explains Timberland in a statement.