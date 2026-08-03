Timberland Pro signs multi-year NASCAR partnership

NASCAR has named Timberland Pro its official protective footwear and official safety toe partner under a multi-year agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. The first campaign under the deal, titled "First Turn, Last Lap, Repeat," launches this Monday.

The partnership covers at-track signage, digital content and race weekend activations, and will see the VF Corporation-owned workwear label supply NASCAR employees and track workers with safety footwear, including its Direct Attach 6-Inch and Boondock Ultralight work boots.

"At NASCAR, we are incredibly proud of the people whose dedication, skill and work ethic make our sport possible every single week," said Craig Stimmel, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, NASCAR. "Timberland Pro is a brand that has earned the trust of hardworking professionals across America, making them a natural fit for NASCAR. As we continue building partnerships with companies that authentically fit with our sport, Timberland Pro stands out as a brand that supports the men and women behind the scenes who build, maintain, operate and power our sport and this country.”

Timberland Pro designers will work with NASCAR teams on safety footwear solutions, and the two have left open the possibility of co-branded product, alongside joint work with technical education and workforce development groups.

"For over 25 years, Timberland Pro has been designing and building products for people who take pride in getting the job done right," said Ryan Murphy, head of marketing, Timberland Americas. "Whether they're working on a construction site, in a manufacturing facility, in an auto shop or behind the scenes at a NASCAR event, these workers share the same commitment to performance, reliability and excellence at their craft. NASCAR provides an incredible platform to celebrate and connect with those professionals, and we're honored to support the people whose hard work helps make race weekends happen across the country."