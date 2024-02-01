Tinder unveils first UK fashion collaboration with Chet Lo

London-based Asian-American designer Chet Lo has unveiled a capsule collection with Tinder to mark the dating app’s debut UK fashion collaboration.

The ‘Lovestruck Collection by Chet Lo for Tinder’ delves into the designer’s queer sexuality and the ideas of sexuality in Asian culture and features a series of slogan T-shirts and accessories.

In a statement, Tinder said the collection reflects dating for today’s young singles, “capturing the essence of possibilities beyond the search for ‘the one’ which makes everyone’s dating journey unique”.

Tinder x Chet Lo capsule collection Credits: Tinder x Chet Lo

The six-piece collection aims to highlight the nuances of authentic connection and romance, with T-shirts and a vest featuring witty slogans such as ‘No-One’s Type,’ ‘I Wear My Heart on my Sleeve’ and ‘Don’t Be Sad, Ur So Hot’.

There is also a ‘Kiss Me’ beanie featuring Lo’s signature Durian fruit-inspired spikes.

Tinder x Chet Lo capsule collection Credits: Tinder x Chet Lo

Commenting on the collaboration, Lo said: "I’m thrilled to bring a unique blend of creativity and emotion to this collaboration with Tinder. From playful chaos to the vulnerability, we often experience when dating, these designs capture the realness of modern dating and human connection.

"It's an exciting exploration of love, fear, and the messy, beautiful journey we take in the world of dating."

The limited-edition capsule collection is available on Chet Lo’s website in sizes S to XL. Prices range from 65 to 100 pounds, and 20 percent of the sales will go to Akt, a youth homelessness charity providing safe homes and better futures for LGBTQ+ young people in the UK.

Tinder x Chet Lo capsule collection Credits: Tinder x Chet Lo

Joanna Pons, senior marketing director for Northern Europe at Tinder, added: "Our partnership with Chet Lo is a natural fit. It’s a brand that shares our vision of authenticity and embraces the diverse narratives that make modern dating.

"This capsule collection is more than just clothing; it's a reflection of the realness, humour, and relatability that defines the dating experience of those using Tinder today.”

Tinder x Chet Lo capsule collection Credits: Tinder x Chet Lo