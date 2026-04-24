TJX Companies bans mohair and goes fur-free

TJX Companies, the parent company of off-price retail chains TJ Maxx and TK Maxx, has opted to remove all natural fur, including angora, derived from rabbits, and mohair, taken from angora goats, from its collections.

The decision comes weeks after Swedish retail giant H&M faces mounting pressure to re-ban mohair from its collections following a new investigation into Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS) farms that reportedly uncovered cases of animal cruelty. According to an updated statement regarding its fur practices, TJX Companies' businesses around the world are now reportedly “fur-free.”

“Our businesses also do not knowingly source goods containing angora (rabbit) or mohair (Angora goat) fibers. From time to time, our businesses may offer products containing shearling, haircalf, or hide,” reads the company statement. TJX Companies noted that its purchasing process for its off-price model is “complex” and that items containing fur may be “mistakenly” sent to its stores or e-commerce from time to time.

Angora goat. Image for illustration. Credits: Pexels.

However, TJX stresses that it remains committed to removing all items containing real fur or angora and mohair “quickly,” while working to improve the ethical sourcing of its products.“Importantly, at all times, TJX is committed to conducting business in compliance with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, including but not limited to, animal protection laws,” reads the statement.

Animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has applauded TJX Companies' decision. “Behind every mohair sweater is a terrified goat who was pinned to the floor and cut as their coat is taken,” said Yvonne Taylor, PETA vice president of corporate projects, in a statement. “PETA is calling on retailers everywhere to follow TJX’s lead and remove mohair from their shelves.”

TJX Companies has joined a growing number of fashion companies and brands – including Zara, Gap, Asos, Uniqlo, and Ralph Lauren in banning mohair from their collections. PETA continues to urge H&M to follow suit and reinstate its ban on mohair. H&M initially banned mohair from its collections in 2018, noting it would be permanently removed, but reversed the ban in 2020.