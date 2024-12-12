Todd Snyder teams up with Fanatics to create premium NFL collection

American menswear designer Todd Snyder has teamed up with the National Football League (NFL) and Fanatics to launch a limited-edition collection of merchandise that offers fans a “luxe take on game-day staples”.

The Todd Snyder + NFL Collection launches today, December 12, offering upscale fan gear for the New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, including cashmere sweatshirts, Canadian fleece mocknecks, hoodies, and rugby shirts, as well as USA-made cashmere coaches’ and Varsity jackets.

Todd Snyder + NFL Collection with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

Commenting on the collaboration, Todd Snyder, founder and president of Todd Snyder, said in a statement: “This collection is a natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport. We’ve taken classic fan gear and reinvented it with luxe materials and modern tailoring, from Italian cashmere rugby shirts to coaches’ jackets made in the USA by Golden Bear.

“It’s about celebrating team spirit with a sense of refinement.”

Todd Snyder + NFL Collection with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

The majority of the limited-edition collegiate-inspired collection drops on the Fanatics website, alongside an edited selection of New York Giants and Jets styles also available on the Todd Snyder site. With the coaches’ and Varsity jackets available in early January. Prices start at 128 US dollars.

Fanatics continues to push luxe fan gear with a new collaboration with Todd Snyder

Highlights from the collection include a cashmere rugby shirt, combining Snyder’s love of an athletic style with luxe ultra-soft cashmere. The shirt features the traditional rugby stripes with a chenille team patch sitting at the chest and knitted with a waffle stitch for subtle texture and a super soft and plush feel.

Todd Snyder + NFL Collection with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

Other looks include a Canadian fleece oversized hoodie, which takes inspiration from some of Snyder’s favourite vintage varsity styles from the 80s and 90s. The midweight relaxed boxy-fit fleece features chenille logo patches at the chest and sleeve. It was made in Canada and cut and sewn at WS, a family-owned factory outside Toronto that has been making sweats the old-fashioned way for decades. Premium details include a sturdy double-layered, drawstring-free hood that will hold its shape and tipping at the ribbed trim.

The hero piece of the collection is the coaches jacket crafted from a high-quality Italian recycled cashmere that’s fused rather than sewn for a super clean finish and sports vintage chenille patches at the chest and sleeve and a felt applique zigzag stitched on the back of the jacket. The jacket has been made in San Francisco by Golden Bear, a legendary varsity coatmaker with over a century of craftsmanship.

Todd Snyder + NFL Collection with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

This is the latest premium fan gear collection and collaboration from Fanatics, following the success of its Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection launched in October.

Joe Monahan, president of Fanatics Brands, added: “Our ultimate goal is to create a world-class experience for our fans, full of options across many different categories, price points, and styles.

“This new, luxury collection from Todd Snyder - one of the preeminent, American menswear designers today - is the perfect addition to our assortment and showcases our commitment to bringing new, non-traditional designs into the fan apparel space.”

On partnering with Fanatics, Snyder said: "While my football playing days may be behind me, my love for the game continues. Partnering with Fanatics was a natural choice.

"They’ve revolutionised how fans connect with their teams, and we saw an opportunity to merge their innovation in sports apparel with our dedication to quality and design. Together, we’re offering our customers fan gear that feels as at home on the runway as it does in the stadium."

Todd Snyder + NFL Collection with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics