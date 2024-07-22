Tom Ford creative director Peter Hawkings departs after brief tenure

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Ford's creative leadership is once again in flux as Peter Hawkings, the brand's first appointed creative director post-acquisition, is set to exit after a mere year in the role. This development comes less than two years after Estée Lauder's high-profile acquisition of the luxury beauty and fashion house.

Hawkings, a long-time collaborator of Tom Ford himself, was initially viewed as a stabilising force when he assumed the creative helm in April 2023. His appointment, following Ford's departure after the brand's sale, was intended to maintain the brand's aesthetic continuity. However, Estée Lauder's recent statement confirms his imminent departure, raising questions about the brand's creative direction and strategy.

Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO of Tom Ford and Luxury Business Development at The Estée Lauder Companies, commented on the transition: "I would like to express my gratitude to Peter for his exceptional contributions to Tom Ford from the very beginning."

This sentiment was echoed by Lelio Gavazza, CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, who stated, "I want to thank Peter for his collaboration since Tom Ford Fashion became part of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. Along with his team, Peter has contributed to this important initial phase of development. I wish him all the best in his next chapter."

The brand has confirmed that the Spring-Summer 2025 collection will proceed as planned, however without a runway presentation, to be unveiled in the Milan showroom in September 2024. Estée Lauder said a successor to Hawkings will be announced in the near future, leaving industry insiders speculating about potential candidates and the implications for the brand's creative trajectory.

The abrupt change in leadership underscores the challenges faced by luxury brands in maintaining creative consistency while navigating ownership transitions and evolving market demands.