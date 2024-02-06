Tom Ford Eyewear launches flagship on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Tom Ford Eyewear, part of the Marcolin licensed eyewear portfolio, has opened a flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion in China.

The new space is described as a “milestone” achievement and aims to connect “the brand’s sartorial excellence with the needs of new consumers on the ever-evolving luxury Chinese market,” Marcolin said in a statement.

The flagship offers the latest Tom Ford Eyewear collections, including sunglasses, optical frames and ski goggles.

Last year, Marcolin signed a perpetual license agreement for Tom Ford Eyewear with the fashion house’s owner The Estée Lauder Companies to “further grow its business, embracing the future trends of the luxury goods industry and the digital revolution through significative new developments that include an online channel”.