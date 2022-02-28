Tom Ford to debut fall 2022 collection digitally

Tom Ford will debut his fall/winter 2022 collection digitally on the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway360 platform and tomford.com this week on March at 9 am EST. The collection launch coincides with Paris Fashion Week, which begins today and runs through March 8.

Tom Ford was originally supposed to be the closing show at New York Fashion Week, but decided to cancel his show due to production issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ford isn’t the only major U.S. designer showing during March. Ralph Lauren recently announced he would be staging a live runway show on March 22 for both his Ralph Lauren collection and Ralph Lauren Purple Label lines.

Thom Browne also recently opted out of New York Fashion Week to show in April closer to the date for the Met Gala. Recently, Marc Jacobs decided to “close” New York Fashion Week with a digital look book on Instagram for his full 2022 year collection.