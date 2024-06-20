Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes-AMG F1 Team unveils collaboration with Clarence Ruth

Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and New York City-based artist, author and designer Clarence Ruth.

The 10-piece ready-to-wear collection sees emerging designer Ruth sharing his interpretation of Tommy Hilfiger’s’ signature prep with the bold innovation of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team. The result is a motorsport-inspired lifestyle range featuring a colour-blocked varsity jacket, embroidered chino pants and football jerseys with the drivers’ racing numbers.

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth campaign featuring F1 drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton Credits: Tommy Hilfiger - photographed by Micaiah Carter

Other highlights include a care label-inspired print resembling the dashboard of a Formula One car spotlighted on a T-shirt and an all-new ice-hockey jersey.

All pieces sports logos from Tommy Hilfiger, Mercedes-AMG F1 team and Cotte D’Armes, Ruth’s fashion label.

Commenting on the collection, Ruth said in a statement: “Designing this collection challenged me to step outside my comfort zone and think more creatively.

“I usually design tailored pieces, so with sports being at the base of this collection, I had to think a little more outside the box. It’s been an incredible journey collaborating with the Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes-AMG F1™ teams, selecting colours and finalising designs.”

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth campaign featuring F1 driver Lewis Hamilton Credits: Tommy Hilfiger - photographed by Micaiah Carter

The Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth collaboration will launch at the Barcelona Grand Prix and be worn by Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton over the June 21 to 23 weekend.

Tommy Hilfiger added: “Clarence Ruth is a force to be reckoned with. It’s been incredible watching him grow since we started working together during the Tommy Hilfiger New Legacy Challenge back in 2022.

“This is a collection that blurs the lines of fashion and motorsports through Ruth’s visionary lens. Today’s classics, inspired by tomorrow’s talent.”

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth campaign featuring F1 drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton Credits: Tommy Hilfiger - photographed by Micaiah Carter

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth collection will be available from June 20 at Tommy.com, shop.mercedesamgf1.com, and select Tommy Hilfiger stores.

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth campaign featuring F1 driver George Russell Credits: Tommy Hilfiger - photographed by Micaiah Carter