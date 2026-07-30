Tommy Hilfiger casts Romeo Beckham for fall denim push

Tommy Hilfiger has cast model Romeo Beckham as the face of "Always Denim," its fall/winter 2026 campaign, shot at the Mark Hotel in New York alongside Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum.

The campaign is built around four named fits — the 90s-inspired "Theo" baggy jean and straight-leg "Dover" for men, the high-waisted "Sarah'' and low-rise "Daisy" for women — an approach closer to franchise building than seasonal newness, and one PVH has used to drive repeat purchase and pricing power at Calvin Klein.

Tommy Hilfiger's Always Denim Fall 2026 campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

“Denim has always been the ultimate form of self-expression for me,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “Growing up in Elmira as a teenager, I would drive to New York City to buy jeans, customize them, and sell them from the trunk of my car. Over the decades, denim has evolved with music, youth culture, and societal changes, yet it has never lost its timeless appeal. This campaign celebrates that legacy through a new generation, showing how classics continue to be reinterpreted in personal ways.”

Tommy Hilfiger's Always Denim Fall 2026 campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

The campaign comes as denim sits on the other side of PVH's brand portfolio. In its first-quarter results on June 3, the group named denim and underwear as the hero categories it was scaling at Calvin Klein, and sweaters and outerwear at Tommy Hilfiger. The group said during PVH's Q1 2026 earnings call, held June 4, it will lift marketing investment by at least 50 basis points to roughly 6 percent of sales in 2026.

Tommy Hilfiger's Always Denim Fall 2026 campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Beckham extends a casting strategy that has leaned on inherited and cross-category fame, from the Tommy Jeans spring 2026 campaign fronted by K-pop singer Jang Won Young in London to the brand's motorsport and football tie-ins.

"There's no right or wrong way to wear denim — that's the whole point," Beckham said in the release. One day I’ll wear it with a leather jacket, the next with a simple classic white T-shirt. You can draw inspiration from rock, preppy, or vintage styles, from any world. Tommy’s iconic denim has been a part of my life forever, but it remains relevant because everyone can adapt it in a way that suits them.”

The fall/winter 2026 collection will be available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores and through selected wholesale partners through the season.