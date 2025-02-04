Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with ’47 on basketball caps collection

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger is continuing to strengthen its position within the sports world with a new collaboration with sports lifestyle brand ’47 celebrating five National Basketball Association (NBA) teams.

The capsule collection of caps fuses Tommy Hilfiger’s American-prep aesthetic with basketball’s sporting culture spotlighting NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Tommy Hilfiger and ’47 basketball caps collection campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Commenting on the collaboration, Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “Basketball is more than a game – it’s a cultural force that unites communities and inspires dreams.

“This collection celebrates the spirit of the sport, celebrating the grit and determination of the players, from street courts to stadiums. It’s a tribute to our deep connection with athletics, delivering timeless style for every step of the way.”

Inspired by his childhood love of sporting uniforms, Hilfiger introduced basketball design codes into his collections beginning in the ‘90s, and for this capsule, he has combined his classic Americana style with colour-blocking, varsity-inspired details and his signature red, white and blue colour palette.

Tommy Hilfiger and ’47 basketball caps collection campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Each of the five caps is crafted in ’47’s signature 6-panel Clean Up silhouette with soft cotton twill and embellished with leather team logos, while subtle touches like Ithaca stripe shirting linings “add a lived-in edge”.

To celebrate the collection, the US brand has tapped a street-cast from the legendary West 4th Street Courts in New York City for the campaign.

The capsule will be available in select Tommy Hilfiger retailers, tommy.com, 47brand.com, nbastore.com and wholesalers around the world.

Tommy Hilfiger and ’47 basketball caps collection campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

This is the latest sporting collaboration to come from Tommy Hilfiger. The designer brand last year unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and revived its ‘International Games’ collection reimagining ts sporting and collegiate roots.

Tommy Hilfiger and ’47 basketball caps collection campaign Credits: Tommy Hilfiger