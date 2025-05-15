Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Aleali May to reimagine Tommy Girl

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has teamed up with guest creative adviser Aleali May, a creative director and consultant, who has worked with brands including Nike, Barbie and the NFL, to reimagine Tommy Girl for a “new generation” with a capsule collection for spring 2025.

Originally launched as a fragrance, Tommy Girl became known for its bold and vibrant campaigns that captured a new kind of American cool, and the spirit of the original ads and a retro-modern attitude rooted in culture, music, and style has been reimagined into the new capsule collection for Tommy Jeans.

Commenting on the collaboration, May, who was the first woman to design unisex Air Jordans for Jordan Brand, said in a statement: “To me, Tommy Girl has always been a movement - an attitude that defined a generation and continues to evolve with the next.

“As the first guest creative advisor, I’m proud to be part of shaping its legacy for today. This isn’t about nostalgia - it’s about celebrating every girl’s way of being unapologetically herself.”

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Jeans – Tommy Girl spring 2025 capsule co-created with Aleali May Credits: Tommy Hilfiger by Clara Balzary

The capsule embodies that fearless attitude and modern spirit that made Tommy Girl a cultural icon in her own right, offering a ‘90s spirit with a modern attitude, fusing classic American sportswear with a fashion-forward edge. Key looks include a vintage-inspired varsity jacket in rich cotton twill, a frayed denim mini skirt with perforated leather for a sartorial take on sporty style, a shrunken football jersey in a washed denim-look leather with laser cut perforation, bandeau tops and a dungaree dress.

Other highlights include salt water denim washes from California and satin star badges, along with a rugby shirt and trucker jacket, a rhinestone-studded ringer dress, and a boxy cotton V-neck stripey sweater emblazoned with Tommy Girl script. There are also trucker hats, a headband, socks, and a denim handbag.

Hilfiger added: “We’re bringing Tommy Girl forward into the next generation. This time, she’s channelling that same fearless ‘90s energy, restyled for the modern world. Together with Aleali May, we’ve reimagined everything that made the original style iconic and infused it with fresh energy.

“The collection captures a new kind of American cool - vibrant, bold and full of personality.”

May added: “This collection isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about progression. Tommy Girl has never been just one look, one person, or one moment— it’s a reflection of every girl, every era, and every way to be unapologetically yourself.

“I wanted to bring that bold, unshakable spirit into every piece. It’s about blending classic Tommy prep with West Coast energy - sharp silhouettes, layered textures, and a sense of freedom. Tommy Girl has never been about fitting in. It’s about standing out in your way.”

To celebrate the spring 2025 collection, Tommy Hilfiger tapped Clara Balzary for the campaign, featuring Jang Won-Young, the Tommy Jeans brand ambassador, alongside May, Samara Cyn, Lindsay Vrchovnik and Eniola Abioro.

When asked how he sees the spirit of Tommy Girl continuing beyond this collection, Hilfiger said: “Tommy Girl is timeless. She first launched as a fragrance and quickly became a cultural icon. It feels right to bring that spirit back, this time as a reoccurring collection. She’s still rooted in music, style and self-expression, but now she’s evolving with the changing spirit of today's culture.”

The Tommy Girl spring collection is available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, and via select wholesale partners. Prices range from 15 to 920 pounds.

