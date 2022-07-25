Tommy Hilfiger continues to explore rental offerings with Rotaro

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., has announced a second rental pilot in the UK market with Rotaro, following its launch on My Wardrobe HQ in June

Launching on July 27, Tommy Hilfiger will allow Rotaro customers to rent from its TommyXRomeo collection, Tommy Jeans and an assortment of one-of-a-kind Tommy Hilfiger archive pieces. The collection will mark Rotaro’s first venture into unisex/menswear clothing.

Esther Verburg, executive vice president of sustainable business and innovation at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said in a statement: “We know and believe that the future of fashion is circular, and our partnership with Rotaro is another meaningful step in exploring circular business models.

“We are excited to challenge the status quo and offer our customers a new opportunity to enjoy classic American cool style, in a way other than buying new.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger/Rotaro

During the six-month trial period, Tommy Hilfiger will drop three signature drops on Rotaro, kicking off with a summer ‘Pop Colour’ theme including 17 pieces from the Tommy Jeans Pop Drop capsule, which will be featured on Rotaro as genderless styles. These will sit alongside seven iconic denim pieces from Tommy Jeans and 11 total styles from the TommyXRomeo collection, which was released in autumn 2021 in collaboration with Brooklyn-based designer Romeo Hunte.

Drop 2 will focus on Tommy Hilfiger’s archives with a curated collection of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger/Rotaro

Tommy Hilfiger’s partnership with Rotaro is its second pilot programme in the UK. The designer label states that it will use the six-month trial to garner “invaluable insight into how new consumer engagement with the brand evolves” while building on its continued efforts to create a more sustainable future of fashion.

Georgie Hyatt, co-founder and chief executive at Rotaro, added: “At Rotaro, we're proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger to launch their first ever gender-inclusive rental collection from their iconic Tommy Jeans collection. We are committed to working directly with our brands to enable them to access their circular economy customers and we pride ourselves on our leading technology, innovative campaigns and engaged community.

“We’re thrilled to support Tommy Hilfiger on their rental and resale journey, helping them take accountability for the full lifecycle of their garments. A true icon in the industry, we are honoured to bring these pieces to our community and introduce Tommy Hilfiger to a new generation of consumers.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger/Rotaro

Tommy Hilfiger’s rental pilot with Rotaro expands upon ‘Tommy For Life,’ an initiative piloted by the brand in the Netherlands, France, Germany and Denmark that enables consumers to enjoy circular fashion through re-sale, rework, rental and trade-in. It also adds to its partnership with My Wardrobe HQ, as it seeks to keep products in use for longer and extend their lifespan to lessen the brand’s impact and close the loop without compromising the environment.