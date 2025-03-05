Tommy Hilfiger launches collaboration with Sofia Richie Grainge

American fashion and lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp, has named American model Sofia Richie Grainge its newest design collaborator.

Richie Grainge, who has been an ambassador for the brand since June 2024, has co-created a capsule collection featuring elevated apparel and accessories inspired by “coastal cool”.

In a statement, Tommy Hilfiger said the collection offers a “refined evolution” of its womenswear and blends Richie Grainge’s “It-girl flair with the brand’s classic American style for a fresh take on understated luxury”.

Sofia for Tommy capsule collection Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Commenting on the collaboration, designer Tommy Hilfiger said: “Sofia represents the modern multi-hyphenate woman, capturing the strength and depth of today’s generation.

“As a model and entrepreneur, she has captivated audiences with her modern take on timeless style. Sofia elevates classic staples into contemporary must-haves that set the tone for a new era of style.”

The 24-piece Sofia for Tommy capsule takes inspiration from archival prep silhouettes and vintage nautical flags. It features tailored blazers and wide-leg denim trousers, tops, and dresses to honour the model’s “signature mix of easy cool and feminine elegance”. The colour palette is a deeper, richer take on the all-American red, white and blue, with shades of cream, crimson and navy.

Sofia for Tommy capsule collection Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Richie Grainge added: “Tommy is a true icon of style. He is someone I’ve looked up to as a designer and a creative force ever since I started working in the fashion industry.

"I’m so proud to introduce a collection that embodies effortless sophistication for the everyday. These pieces were built for limitless self-expression and a deep love of authentic, classic style - values that Tommy and I both share.”

The collaborative capsule continues Hilfiger’s partnerships with women such as Jisoo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Zendaya.

The Sofia for Tommy capsule will be available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners.

Sofia for Tommy capsule collection Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Sofia for Tommy capsule collection Credits: Tommy Hilfiger