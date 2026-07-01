Tommy Hilfiger launches F1 fanwear ahead of Silverstone

American fashion and lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger is deepening its ties with Formula 1 (F1) with a new fanwear collection in collaboration with the Cadillac team, cementing its role as the team’s official apparel partner.

The new Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Team fanwear release drops ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 5, and features a heritage-inspired, gender-inclusive collection, including a varsity jacket, T-shirt and polo shirt.

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Team fanwear Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

The crisp white collection is described as a “modern expression of team pride,” and features red, white and blue bold stripe detailing, alongside Motorsport-inspired sponsor graphics.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team joined the F1 circuit this year, marking a new chapter in American motorsport, and its drivers Checo Pérez and Valtteri Bottas will showcase the new fanwear drop as part of their race-weekend arrivals at Silverstone.

The collection will also be celebrated with a store appearance by Bottas at Tommy Hilfiger's Regent Street store in London on July 1, where the F1 driver will be interviewed by radio and TV presenter Vick Hope.

This drop is available from Tommy.com, CadillacF1Team.com and through select wholesale partners, and adds to its co-branded replica pieces inspired by the official team kit, including driver caps, T-shirts and polos.

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Team fanwear Credits: Tommy Hilfiger