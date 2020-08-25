Tommy Hilfiger launches its first hijab

US designer brand Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has unveiled its first hijab, as part of the brand’s ongoing philosophy of inclusion and diversity.

The hijab, crafted from fine jacquard fabric with a slight sheen of lurex yarn, has been designed to allow “maximum breathability, comfort and elegance,” explained the brand, and has the TH initials in block letters featured throughout the fabric.

There are two colourways for the hijab, ivory and sky captain grey.

Tommy Hilfiger isn’t the first brand to offer Muslim-fashion, companies including Nike, H&M, Dolce and Gabbana, and Uniqlo have introduced hijabs and modest wear collections.

The American brand explained that it was expanding its categories to include hijabs as part of its goal to design for “all its followers”. The launch of its first hijab, follows the brands pledge to offer size inclusivity, adaptive collections and gender-neutral designs.

Images: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger