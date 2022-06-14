Tommy Hilfiger to launch collection for dogs

Tommy Hilfiger is to launch its first-ever collection for dogs in 2023 after signing a licensing agreement with Kanine Pets World Limited.

The dog collection will be a “comprehensive range” that will include apparel, accessories and home products for dogs, all created in the signature Tommy Hilfiger style and infused with the brand’s “distinctive preppy touch”.

Kanine Pets World Limited, which recently inked a five-year deal with Hugo Boss to launch its dog apparel and accessories collection , will design, produce and distribute globally the new Tommy Hilfiger offering.

The collection will be created in Hilfiger’s all-American aesthetic and will include classic rollnecks to preppy striped sweaters and branded hoodies. There will also be three different styles of raincoats offering protection from wet weather and a selection of classic and bow bandanas.

Each piece will be presented in the brand’s trademark red, white and blue colour palette and complemented by seasonal pops of blush pink and jade green.

Alongside the apparel, the collection will also include essential dog accessories including a braided leather leash set, a lightweight sport set and a leash set with a collar, harness and leash made from stripe fabric and leather straps. All sets will be designed with Hilfiger’s flag logo and can be completed with a nylon or silicone bag holder.

Rounding off the collection is a range of padded dog beds, pet carriers and travel accessories.