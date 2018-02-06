Tommy Hilfiger to partner with F1 team for 2018

Tommy Hilfiger has been named the official apparel partner for Formula One world champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, which will see the brand’s logo featured on the team’s race cars for 2018.

In a multi-year strategic partnership, Tommy Hilfiger will supply race and travel wear for the drivers, which includes British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who won his fourth World Championship title in 2017 and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, as well as factory, office and hospitality clothing for the whole team.

As part of the deal Tommy Hilfiger’s logo will be emblazoned on the team’s 2018 race cars, which will be official revealed later this month at the Silverstone track in the UK. The Tommy Hilfiger logo will also be features on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport pit garage and other trackside assets.

“From the first time I attended a Formula One race, I was completely fascinated by the world of motorsports,” said Hilfiger. “To be re-entering this arena with World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and their number-one team is an incredible way to fuse fashion and Formula One.”

Hilfiger added: “I recognise the passion, spirit and drive that the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team shows at every race, and these shared qualities are why I’m excited to partner with them for the upcoming seasons.”

Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said: "The exciting partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is a celebration of our shared commitment to keep technology and innovation at the core of our business.

"We take pride in partnering with organisations that are the best in their industries and share our passion to attract and retain the best-in-class teams. We are excited to leverage the incredible reach that Formula One has worldwide as we continue to build on our brand's global recognition and bring Tommy Hilfiger to new audiences.”

Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, added: "We are delighted to welcome Tommy Hilfiger to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and back to the world of Formula One.

"It is always exciting to embark on a new partnership, particularly when it touches such a key area of our team's image; I am positive that it will energise our brand and bring a new spin to how we are perceived from this season. We are excited to see how Tommy Hilfiger will dress the team this season and to showcase their exciting plans to the fans of Formula One.”

Tommy Hilfiger previously affiliated with Formula One from 1991 to 1994 sponsoring the Lotus team, and in 1998, sponsored Ferrari, creating uniforms for the team, which included seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher and British racing driver Eddie Irvine.

Images: Courtesy of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport