Tommy Jeans launches Luv The World capsule collection

Tommy Hilfiger is continuing his commitment to sustainability with the new Tommy Jeans Luv the World capsule collection. The aim of the collection is to inspire people to create a future that wastes nothing and welcomes all. This first of its kind capsule builds on the brand’s environmental and social sustainability mission by incorporating more sustainable materials and gender neutral design.

All pieces in the collection are 100 percent recycled cotton, singular material garment, so no need to separate the fibers when recycled, and are customizable to extend the life cycle. All graphs in the collection are chemical free. The capsule also contains mono-material styles, in which all garment components were created from at least 98 percent of a single fiber. This single material construction enables recycling after use.

To extend product life, all the capsule styles also include do-it-yourself accompanying hang tags detailing creative ways to breathe new life into pieces after they have been well-loved and well-worn. The collection is full gender-neutral with pieces including T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. The pieces feature tie-dye coloring, oversized street style graphics, and a branded peace sign, heart, and planet Earth.

Images: Tommy Hilfiger