Toms go “bigger and bolder” with new Mallow

Footwear brand Toms is continuing its evolution with a new iteration of its iconic Alpargata slip-on shoe, the Mallow, which has been designed to modernise and “push the brand’s boundaries”.

Described as bigger, bolder and “seriously plush,” the Mallow features the signature Toms canvas upper with a supersized sole made from rubber and EVA.

The sneaker-style shoe has been loaded up the sidewall to three times the height of the classic canvas Alpargatas without losing the “light-on-your-feet feeling” that Toms has become known for.

Image: courtesy of Toms

The exaggerated silhouette also features Cushy OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insoles made with 26 percent eco content, broken down on the Toms website to 15 percent wastefoam, 5 percent recycled content and 6 percent bio-oils.

“The Mallow is a style like no other,” explains Toms in the press release. “It pushes boundaries and dares those who seek comfort and style to test their limits and pioneer the trend. It’s an early adopters dream. There are no rules to wearing the Mallow, as long as it is forward.”

Image: courtesy of Toms

The unveiling of the Mallow shoe is the next stage in the shift in Toms’ brand identity , unveiled in April, targeting a younger Gen Z consumer, alongside its new giving model to donate at least a third of its annual net profits to grassroots organisations.

The Mallow launches in several colourways - pink, mustard, white, black, grey, and blue, alongside two animal print options. The new style is available from Toms.com, Asos, Office and Tower, priced 55 pounds / 55.95 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Toms

Image: courtesy of Toms