Toms releasing Star Wars collection

Fashion might not be fan's initial thoughts when they think of the worldwide Star Wars phenomenon, but Toms is about to change that. Toms is collaborating with the Star Wars franchise on a series of limited-edition shoes ahead of the next film in the franchise, "The Rise of Skywalker".

The collection will feature three prints that were originally storyboards of the original trilogy in the film series. The silhouettes include both slip-on and lace-up sneaker featuring characters from the film franchise. Price points for the collection will range from 34 dollars and 95 cents to 94 dollars and 95 cents.

“The Star Wars x Toms partnership ignites a truly unique and iconic collection founded on originality," said Nate Photavath, Tom's men's senior footwear designer, to WWD. "When designing the collection, we focused on details and authenticity by using original artwork from the original trilogy, but we also added a Toms twist by adding interesting design elements that “Star Wars” fans will notice throughout the collection."

The trailer for the ninth and final installment of the Star Wars film franchise will premiere this December, and given the surrounding hype of the film and the already die-hard global group of fans, these shoes are sure to sell.