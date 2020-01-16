Top designers to showcase at 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

The 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, to be held in multiple cities viz. Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai, will feature top designers including Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, etc. Starting on January 22, the fashion tour will end with the grand finale show ‘The Pride of India’ in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in Mumbai.

Besides, those mentioned above, the grand finale will also feature other eminent designers like, Anju Modi, JJ Vallaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Wendell Rodricks, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Manish Malhotra, and Ashish Soni.

The 2018-19 edition of the fashion tour was held in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata and featured designers like Rohit Bal, Gaurav Gupta, and Tarun Tahiliani among others.