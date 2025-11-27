Topshop to headline world’s first AI-driven catwalk showcase

British fashion brand Topshop is continuing its revival by headlining the world’s first AI-driven, immersive, shoppable catwalk experience by THG Studios, the creative marketing agency from e-commerce solutions provider THG Ingenuity.

The fashion event will take place on February 26, 2026, in collaboration with headline sponsor, PayPal and technology partner, Google Cloud, from the state-of-the-art THG Studios in Manchester, and will be certified by the WRCA (World Record Certification Agency).

In a statement, THG Studios states it hopes the event will set a “new global benchmark for fashion experiences” as a “Runway to the Future” combining technology, fashion, and beauty through an immersive and interactive experience, by inviting the audience to become co-creators of the show itself.

The event has been strategically scheduled between London Fashion Week and the BRIT Awards to celebrate the North West’s growing influence on the UK fashion and creative industries, while also highlighting a move beyond the traditional catwalk to an experience designed “as a collision of physical and digital worlds,” brought to life by Google Cloud’s immersive and shoppable technology.

THG Studios promises that attendees will witness “the future of fulfilment” by engaging with AI-generated models and experiencing “a new era of retail where every look is instantly shoppable”.

Hannah Pym, chief brand and marketing officer at THG Ingenuity, said: “The world’s first AI-driven immersive, shoppable catwalk is our ‘runway to the future’, exploring the future of tech, fashion, beauty and beyond through an immersive in-person fashion-inspired experience. Uniting with an iconic brand like Topshop is a statement of our ambition.

“In collaboration with a global leader in digital payments PayPal, we are creating a new global benchmark for fashion experiences, fusing physical and digital to build connections that matter. The future of fashion is being designed right here in Manchester, and this event is a testament to the creative and technological power of the North, proving that innovation is thriving outside traditional capitals.”

The event will also be more than just a fashion show, but rather the ‘runway to the future’ will serve as a forum, bringing together leaders from retail, technology and influential voices in the creator community, added THG Studios, designed to “spark collaboration and redefine the intersection of commerce and creativity”.

Moses Rashid, global marketing director at Topshop and Topman, added: “Topshop has always stood at the forefront of British fashion, and we’re proud to be part of this groundbreaking moment in our industry. The world’s first AI-driven immersive, shoppable catwalk is more than a runway; it’s a reimagining of fashion’s future, where creativity meets technology and culture.

“We’re excited to be part of a movement that’s redefining how fashion is experienced, shared and shopped, and to be leading this new era from the heart of Manchester.”